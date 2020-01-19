Global Smart Glass Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Glass Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

SMART GLASS MARKET

The Global Smart Glass Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017.

Research at DMI yielded diverse opinions with the market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2025.

It also revealed that the Global Smart Glass Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The report profiles companies which take a major chunk in Smart Glass Market including Polytronix, PPG Industries, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Scienstry Inc., Ravenbrick, Gentex Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., LTI Smart Glass, Inc., and Pleotint LLC.

GROWTH FACTORS OF GLOBAL SMART GLASS MARKET:

Infrastructure growth across the globe coupled with rising automotive production particularly in developing countries is driving the growth of Global Smart Glass Market.

SEGMENTATION OF THE SMART GLASS MARKET:

The Global Smart Glass market is mainly segmented based on application into Construction, Transportation, Energy and Consumer Electronics.

Construction and transportation are the major players in this segment. Growing demand for smart glasses in architecture and increased use of Smart Glass in automotive, aviation, car or bus and in marine are favoring these sub-segments to lead the global market.

Smart Glass Market is segmented based on technology into Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), Electrochromic, Thermochromic, and Photochromic.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Currently, North America is leading the global smart glass market both in terms of production and consumption.

The European market is also growing significantly and is likely to take the leading position in near future.

This is mainly due to its architectural advancement in residential as well as commercial buildings when compared to North America and other regions, updated building construction and efficiency standards of government.

