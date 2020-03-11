Global Smart Electric Heaters Market Key Insights and Booming Factors up to 2028

Smart heaters can be monitored and managed using smartphones or even smart assistants such as thermostats.

The global smart cities market is expected to grow significantly owing to support from various government organizations in different countries who are taking several steps to develop smart cities.

This report focuses on Smart Electric Heaters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Electric Heaters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

Zehnder

V-Guard Industries

Haier Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

A.O. Smith

Seimens

Danfoss

Rheen Manufacturing

Glen dimplex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ohmic Heating

Induction Heating

Electron Beam Heating

Arc Heating

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

