Global Smart Cities Industry : Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2018-2026

This research report provides detailed analysis of Smart Cities market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of Smart Cities and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on application, and component across different regions globally.

The Smart Cities market is anticipated to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the Increasing transition towards urbanization, governmental initiatives, and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data etc.

The report starts with an overview of the smart cities market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the smart cities market.

On the basis of application, smart cities market is segmented into smart security, smart building, smart transportation, smart governance, smart energy, smart healthcare, smart water network system, and smart education.

On the basis of component, smart cities market is segmented into hardware, software and services

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for smart cities market across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section highlights detailed analysis of smart cities market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182026 and sets the forecast within the context of smart cities market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Western Europe), SEA and others in Asia Pacific (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of MEA). This report evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart cities market across various regions globally for the period 2018 2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current smart cities market, which forms the basis of how the smart cities market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global smart cities market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of application, component and different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segments relative contributions to smart cities market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global smart cities market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global smart cities market.

Key Segments Covered in the report smart cities market are:

Application

Smart Security

Smart Building

Smart Transportation

Smart Governance

Smart Energy

Smart Healthcare

Smart Water Network System

Smart Education

Application

Hardware

Software

Services

Key Regions covered:

North America Smart Cities Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Smart Cities Market

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe Smart Cities Market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Western Europe

SEA and other of APAC Smart Cities Market

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Japan Smart Cities Market

China Smart Cities Market

MEA Smart Cities Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

