Global Smart Cards Market Size, Share, Trends Survey 2019 to 2023 and Industry Growth Report

Smart Cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the contact-based segment accounted for the major shares of the smart cards market. The high adoption of contact-based smart cards for access controls and identification will be the major factor contributing to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the smart cards market size and share.

The telecom industry will be the major end-user segment to the smart cards market until 2023. The increasing demand for cellular phone connections drives the segment’s growth in this global market. The demand for smartcards is directly connected with the demand for smartphones and tablets as these cards are integrated within the devices.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Hengbao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Contact-Based

Contactless

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom

Government

BFSI

Transportation

Healthcare

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Cards market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Cards Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Cards, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Cards, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Cards, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Cards sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Cards Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Cards Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Cards by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Cards Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Cards Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Cards Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Smart Cards Picture

Table Product Specifications of Smart Cards

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Smart Cards by Types in 2017

Table Smart Cards Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Contact-Based Picture

Figure Contactless Picture

Figure Smart Cards Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Telecom Picture

Figure Government Picture

Figure BFSI Picture

Figure Transportation Picture

Figure Healthcare Picture

Figure Other Picture

Figure United States Smart Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Smart Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Smart Cards Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

