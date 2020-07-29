Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

Central Computer System

Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

Station Computer System

The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

Station Equipment

These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

Smart Cards

Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.

In 2019, the global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market size was US$ 1035.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems industry.

The research report studies the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market: Segment Analysis

The global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Off-Board

On-Board

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems key manufacturers in this market include:

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

