Global Smart Card Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

A smart card, a type of chip card, is a plastic card embedded with a computer chip that stores and transacts data between users. This data is associated with either value or information or both and is stored and processed within the card s chip, either memory or microprocessor.

The card data is transacted via a reader that is part of a computing system. Smart card-enhanced systems are in use today throughout several key applications, including healthcare, banking, entertainment, and transportation. To various degrees, all applications can benefit from the added features and security that smart cards provide.

China s Smart Card industry is still in the development stage. China is a large population country, there are only a few manufacturers which can produce the Smart Card product. Most of Smart Card products are still relying on import. With the People s Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to smart cards, the demand for the smart card has a rapid development in recent two years. At present, there is still a wide gap in the market size, the capital, marketing, product development or technical studies between China domestic enterprises and foreign enterprises, especially in some high-end technology field.

In the coming years, the Smart Card market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although Smart Card brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Smart Card market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10200 million by 2024, from US$ 7550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Card business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Card market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Card value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Memory Cards

CPU/MPU Microprocessor Multifunction Cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Secure identity applications

Healthcare applications

Payment applications

Telecommunications applications

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

Datang

Kona I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Hengbao

