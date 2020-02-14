Global Smart Camera Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Camera Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

A Smart Camera or intelligent camera is a machine vision system which, in addition to image capture circuitry, is capable of extracting application-specific information from the captured images, along with generating event descriptions or making decisions that are used in an intelligent and automated system. A smart camera is a self-contained, standalone vision system with built-in image sensor in the housing of an industrial video camera.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the global smart camera for security & surveillance between 2018 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific smart camera market for security & surveillance is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific smart camera for security & surveillance market can be attributed to the technological developments taking place in the Asia-Pacific region. Besides, the region is also emerging as a manufacturing hub for smart cameras. The public spaces, military & defense, and transit facilities are the application segments of the Asia-Pacific smart camera for security & surveillance market that are expected to witness increased growth during the forecast period. Various countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the market for smart camera for security & surveillance market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The worldwide market for Smart Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch Security Systems

Canon

Flir Systems

Panasonic

Raptor Photonics

Hanwha Techwin

Sony

Watec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CMOS

CCD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Spaces

Military & Defense

Transit Facilities

Commercial Facilities

Enterprise & Government Infrastructure

Residential Infrastructure

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Camera market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Camera Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Camera, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Camera, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Camera, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Camera sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Camera Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Camera Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Camera by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Camera by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Camera by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Camera by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Camera Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Camera Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Camera Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Smart Camera Picture

Table Product Specifications of Smart Camera

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Smart Camera by Types in 2017

Table Smart Camera Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure CMOS Picture

Figure CCD Picture

Figure Smart Camera Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Public Spaces Picture

Figure Military & Defense Picture

Figure Transit Facilities Picture

Figure Commercial Facilities Picture

Figure Enterprise & Government Infrastructure Picture

Figure Residential Infrastructure Picture

Figure United States Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia Smart Camera Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

