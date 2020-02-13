Global Smart Beacon Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 57.2% and Will Reach 16400 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Beacon Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
A Smart Beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter. It’s kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can “see” a beacon once it’s in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Beacon in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Europe held the largest share of the smart beacon market in 2017 owing to the high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users to capture the shares in the respective markets. In addition, Europe is an early adopter of the technology, and the customers in this region have accepted the technology seamlessly. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing traction of the beacon technology in China and Australia. Further, the market is still in a nascent stage in this region and has a lot of potential.
The worldwide market for Smart Beacon is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 57.2% Over The Next Five Years, will reach 16400 million US$ in 2023, from 1090 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Estimote
Aruba
Io
Cisco
Bluvision
Onyx Beacon
Leantegra
Gimbal
Accent Systems
Swirl Networks
Sensoro
Jaalee Technology
Beaconinside
Blesh
Blueup
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Hybrid
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail
Public Gatherings & Spaces
Hospitality
Transportation & Logistics
Sports
Aviation
Healthcare
Others
