Global Smart Beacon Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 57.2% and Will Reach 16400 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Beacon Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A Smart Beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter. It’s kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can “see” a beacon once it’s in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Beacon in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Smart Beacon [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/123219

Europe held the largest share of the smart beacon market in 2017 owing to the high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users to capture the shares in the respective markets. In addition, Europe is an early adopter of the technology, and the customers in this region have accepted the technology seamlessly. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing traction of the beacon technology in China and Australia. Further, the market is still in a nascent stage in this region and has a lot of potential.

The worldwide market for Smart Beacon is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 57.2% Over The Next Five Years, will reach 16400 million US$ in 2023, from 1090 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Estimote

Aruba

Io

Cisco

Bluvision

Onyx Beacon

Leantegra

Gimbal

Accent Systems

Swirl Networks

Sensoro

Jaalee Technology

Beaconinside

Blesh

Blueup

Browse the Complete Smart Beacon Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-smart-beacon-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Public Gatherings & Spaces

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Sports

Aviation

Healthcare

Others

Place Purchase Order for Smart Beacon Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/123219

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Smart Beacon market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Beacon Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Beacon, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Beacon, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Beacon, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Beacon market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Beacon sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Beacon Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Beacon Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Beacon by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Beacon by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Beacon by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Beacon by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Beacon by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Beacon Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Beacon Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Beacon Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Smart Beacon Picture

Table Product Specifications of Smart Beacon

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Smart Beacon by Types in 2017

Table Smart Beacon Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Picture

Figure Hybrid Picture

Figure Smart Beacon Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Retail Picture

Figure Public Gatherings & Spaces Picture

Figure Hospitality Picture

Figure Transportation & Logistics Picture

Figure Sports Picture

Figure Aviation Picture

Figure Healthcare Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Russia Smart Beacon Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/