Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user | 1. Kemira 2. Hubbard Hall Inc. 3. Ashland 4. Accepta Water Treatment 5. Ecolab

Market Overview: The global Sludge Treatment Chemicals market was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2017 to 2025.

Sludge treatment chemicals are majorly used in waste water treatment. The growing problem of waste water is expected to boost demand for sludge treatment chemicals. The setting up of various waste treatment facilities coupled with intervention of regulatory bodies is anticipated to drive market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Stringent environment regulations

1.2 Rising awareness regarding sludge disposal

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Evolution of high performance sludge treatment technologies

Market Segmentation:

The global Sludge Treatment Chemicalsmarket is segmented on the type, application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Coagulants

1.2 Flocculants

1.3 Disinfectants

1.4 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Oil and Gas

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Paper and Pulp

2.4 Metal Processing

2.5 Food and Beverage

2.6 Electronics

2.7 Chemicals and Personal Care

2.8 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kemira

2. Hubbard Hall Inc.

3. Ashland

4. Accepta Water Treatment

5. Ecolab

6. Beckart Environmental

7. BASF SE

8. Ovivo Inc.

9. Amcon Inc.

10. GE

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.