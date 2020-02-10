Global Slimming Device Business Industry Predicted to Grow at CAGR 9.5% by 2024 | A report by VAKIND, Marvogo WAWAWEI, Foxnovo, Blue Idea, Velform among others

Slimming device market report is an in-depth study of the healthcare industry simultaneously explaining the phraseologies such as market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends.
The slimming device report is a direct window to the slimming device market since it includes the ongoing activities of the key players and brands when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.
A SWOT analysis is a constructive tool when it comes to finding the market drivers and restraints in the slimming device market which this report consists as well as the CAGR levels for the forecast years of 2019-2024.
Market Analysis:
Slimming Devices Market accounted to USD 7.4 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Top Players
- VAKIND
- Marvogo WAWAWEI
- Foxnovo
- Blue Idea
- Velform among others
The slimming devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of slimming devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing obese population
- Rising awareness regarding health and fitness
- Government initiatives for promoting good health
- Technological advancements
Segmentation:
- Electric Pulse Type
- Vibration Type
- Pneumatic Extrusion and Others.
Technology
- Cryolipolysis
- Low Level Laser Therapy
- Focused Ultrasound
- Radiofrequency
Body Area
- Abdominal
- Hip
- Thighs and others
End User
- Gyms
- Fitness Centers
- Wellness Centers
- Home & Others.
Distribution Channel
- Direct Tenders
- Over the Counter
- Retail
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Major countries
- US
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- UK.
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil
Competitive Analysis:
