Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping is the measurement of genetic variations of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) between members of a species. It is a form of genotyping, which is the measurement of more general genetic variation. SNP genotyping is not only the genetic markers present in most, but also the most promising markers. SNP genotyping as the most potential for development of molecular markers, it cans achieve large-scale highly automated, thus it is more suited to a huge number of detection and analysis, has been widely used in biology, agriculture, medicine, biological evolution and other fields.

SNP genotyping is the simplest form of DNA variation among individuals. These simple changes can be of transition or transversion type and they occur throughout the genome at a frequency of about one in 1,000 bp. In the whole SNP genotyping industry, only a few companies can provide SNP genotyping platform while SNP genotyping service provider are located widely in the world.

SNP genotyping has various genotyping methods, such as TaqMan probe method, SNaPshot method, .MassArray method, .Illumina BeadXpress, HRM method and so on. Each method has its own characteristics. SNP genotyping will adopt an appropriate method according their customers specific demand or wanted results.

Illumina, Affymetrix and Applied Biosystems are industry leaders. They can provide SNP genotyping platform, reagent and service to their clients. Besides, all of them have authorized companies around the word to use their platform to offer genotyping service to some countries. In fact, in the platform field, the industry is still highly monopolized for the time being.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current gene research. There is also no doubt that there are will be more and more companies to provide innovative SNP genotyping related products and service to customers in the next few years, promoting the industry to develop healthily.

In 2017, the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market size was 7620 million US$ and it is expected to reach 35200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Illumina

Affymetrix

Applied Biosystems

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

Roche

Qiagen

Luminex Corporation

Enzo Life Sciences

Bio-rad

Sequenom

Ocimum Biosolutions

GE Healthcare

GenScript

Douglas Scientific

BGI

Beijing Sunbiotech

HuaGene Biotech

Generay Biotech

Benegene

Shanghai Biochip

GENESKY

HD Biosciences

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transversion

Transition

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostics

Animal

Plant

Research

Others

