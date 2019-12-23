Global Single End Cord For Automotive Was 152.53 Million USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Single End Cord for Automotive Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Single end cord is meant treated cords which are packaged on a spool as single ends, as opposed to a fabric packaged on a roll, usually used for automotive tire and hoses.

The Single End Cord for Automotive are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 152.53 million USD in 2018 to reach 226.58 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Single End Cord for Automotive market is very concerted market; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2018.

This report focuses on the Single End Cord for Automotive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Glanzstoff

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil

SKS Group

Benninger

Industessile (IVG Spa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyamide (PA66) Cord

Polyester Cord

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Tire

Automotive Horse & Belts

