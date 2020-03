Global Silo bags Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Revenue Growth, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Silo bags Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Packaging plays an important role in attracting customers towards any product offered by a manufacturers. Apart from that, packaging is also used for protection and bulk material shipping. One such type of packaging is silo bags packaging. Silo bags are 2.4 to 3.6 meter elongated and flexible plastic bags. The length of these bags depends on the quantity of material to be stored and the machine used for packing purposes. As the cultivable land is decreasing, the demand for silo bags is gradually increasing. Silo bags are also being used to protect grains from any kinds of external damage.

Silo bags: Market Dynamics

The silo bags market is being driven by the increase in awareness about wastage of grains during cultivation. Grain wastage hampers the overall production of crops. Moreover, the rising population of the world is expected to create huge pressure on the overall production of agricultural crops. Silo bags are useful as they can be used to protect grains and thus, help in meeting increased demand for crops.

The primary function of silo bags is to provide increased protection to the crops as well as to increase their shelf life. Silo bags have monitoring equipment which can be used to trail the quality of any product as well as adjust the temperature. These features are likely to increase the demand for silo bags in the near future. Silo bags also provides UV protection, yet another feature that is expected to fuel the demand for silo bags during the forecast period. In addition, they are economical in comparison to permanent steel bins and this is positive affecting the demand for silo bags market. Also, silo bags offer the comfort of supple storage at an appropriate location when permanent storage is a restrictions.

Steel silos are expected to hinder the growth of silo bags because steel silos keep grains more safe than normal silo bags. Also, silo bags offer limited unitary capacity and this can adversely affect the demand for them.

Silo bags: Market Segmentation

The global Silo bags market is segmented on the basis of storage and the capacity of the bags.

Based on the storage, the global silo bags market is segmented into:

Dry grains

Wet grains

Rolled/crushed grains

Forages

Fertilizer

Dried fruits

Wood chips

Others

Based on the capacity of bags, the global silo bags market is segmented into:

Upto 200 mt

Above 200 mt

Silo bags Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global Silo bags market has been divided into five key regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the silo bags market during the forecast period. The presence of developing economies like China and India will bolster this market. Also, Australia is expected to have massive impact on the Global Silo bags market as agriculture is one of the most important means of sustenance in the country. It is expected that the Latin America region will witness a decent CAGR by the end of the forecast period. On the other hand, Europe and North America are expected to witness slower growth as compared to the Latin America. Similarly, the Middle East and Africa region is also expected to register sluggish growth throughout the forecast period.

Silo bags packaging Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global Silo bags market are Silo Bag India Pvt. Ltd., Silo Bags International Limited, The Context Network, LLC, HYPLAST N.V, Grain Bags Canada, The Panama Group, Richiger, and Silo bag grain, etc. The companies are focusing on launching products in emerging economies where the agriculture sector is very strong.

