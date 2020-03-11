Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Demand Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast till 2027

The global silicone adhesives and sealants market is segmented by components into one component, two component and UV cured; by composition into alkoxy silicones, acetic silicones, oximinics silicones and amino silicones; by end-user industries into construction, automotive, marine, aerospace, electrical & electronics, healthcare, packaging and others and by regions. Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global silicone adhesives and sealants market is observing steady growth on account of increasing demand of corrosion resistant adhesives in the market. Advances in automotive industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive silicone adhesives and sealants market besides the wide range of functions of silicone adhesives and sealants in an immense range of products such as plastic, metal and glass surfaces in home repairs and maintenance during the forecast period.

As a precursor to gluing agent for attaching various components in automotive industry, North America is panned to observe substantial growth of silicone adhesives and sealants market due to rising silicone adhesives and sealants usage. North America is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding requirements for silicone adhesives and sealants in various industries across the region. Europe is expected to drive the demand and positively impact Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing silicone adhesives and sealants application in home and appliance repair and maintenance processes.

Growing Applications in Construction Industries

Increasing urbanization has resulted in an increase in construction activities, indirectly impacting the silicone adhesives and sealants market for home repairs and building applications such as sealing cracks and joints, filling holes and blocking off gaps and seams.

Increasing Use in End-User Inventories

The rising demand for silicone adhesives and sealants for various processes in construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, medical appliances, and packaging industries are expected to lead the market rapidly over the forecast period. Properties such as excellent insulation with high dielectric strength, water resistivity, temperature resistivity, and durability makes them an appealing choice to manufacturers for using them in car gaskets, seal cables and sensors, glass tanks, and as glazing and bathroom sealants.

However, cost constraints associated with rise in raw material prices is anticipated to serve as a market restraint in the growth of the silicone adhesives and sealants market.

The report titled “Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants market in terms of market segmentation by components, by composition, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants market which includes company profiling of Alstone, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive, Mc Coy Soudal, Wacker Chemie AG, Aerol Formulations Private Limited, Masterbond, Henkel Corporation, Avery Dennison and 3M. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

