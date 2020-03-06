Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Checkout The Unexpected Future 2027

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Overview

Silicone adhesives and sealants are chemical products used to bond two different substrates. With the new advancements in polymer technology, silicone adhesives and sealants are widely used across several industrial sectors. The global silicone adhesives and sealants market is expected to witness substantial growth doting the forecast period owing to increasing end-use applications.

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Notable Developments

Below are some of the key developments in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market:

The newly developed Dow Corning HM-2600 sealant offers high productivity and enhanced design options. Additionally, the product is chemically stable and resistant to UV, radiation, and weather. Along with this, it offers excellent stability across different temperatures and durable adhesion, thereby mitigating the appliance assembly challenges. Development of this sealant has favorably impacted the global silicone adhesives and sealants market, thereby propelling its expansion.

The new fire safety sealants developed by Bostik aid in maintaining the fire safety standards. These sealants swell when exposed to fire in order to fill in the hazardous gaps, thereby preventing permeation of flame and smoke. Moreover, they can bond with a wide range of substrates such as metal, wood, glass, timber, and others. The advent of these sealants has favored the growth of global silicone adhesives and sealants market.

The newly developed pressure-sensitive silicone adhesives have created new avenues for the silicone adhesives and sealants market. As the name suggests, these adhesives are sensitive to pressure and are used in cosmetic or prosthetic devices. They offer high light transmittance and are apt for applications such as bonding cover glasses to solar cells.

Prominent players in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market include Aerol Formulations Private Limited, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive, and Masterbond.

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Key Growth Dynamics

In recent times, there has been a growing demand for corrosion resistant adhesives. This is a major driver in the growth of global silicone adhesives and sealants market. Moreover, silicone adhesives are characterized by properties such as high temperature resistance, excellent flexibility, and elasticity which makes them an ideal choice for several industrial applications. This has led to a surge in production silicone adhesives, thereby propelling the global silicone adhesives and sealants market.

Additionally, recent technological advancements leading to the development of new sealants with advanced thermal resistance have proven to be a major propellant in the market’s growth. Moreover, silicone sealants and adhesives are superior to organic sealants in terms of properties and sustainability. This has highly contributed to an expansion of the silicone adhesives and sealants market.

Furthermore, silicone adhesives and sealants are extensively used in the automotive industry to glue various components. Consequently, an expansion in the automotive industry has expedited the global silicone adhesives and sealants market’s growth. Use of silicone adhesives and sealants has led to a significant enhancement in the efficiency of automotive components.

However, along with the drivers, there are a few restraints that may cause a shortfall in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market. The environmental concerns raised because of the use of the volatile organic component in silicone adhesives and sealants may restrain the market’s growth. Nonetheless, the development of new products with enhanced properties will create new opportunities for the market.

Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific holds a major share in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market. This is owing to a rise in demand from the end-use industries in Asia Pacific. China is the leading consumer of silicone adhesives and sealants in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is followed by North America. The growth in this region can be attributed to the new technological innovations in the booming automotive industry.

