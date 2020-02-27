Global Silicon Photomultiplier Market 2019: Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Silicon Photomultiplier Market” Report” by company, by country, and by application/ type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Silicon Photomultiplier Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Growing need for appropriate detection methods in the field of medical applications and advanced driver assistance systems in automotive sector is driving the growth of global silicon photomultiplier market

Silicon Photomultiplier Market is valued at USD 45.70 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 66.26 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.49 % over the forecast period.

Silicon photomultiplier are solid-state single photon sensitive devices constructed from an avalanche photodiode array. The silicon photomultiplier is radiation detector device having high sensitivity. Generally it is based on reverse biased P/N diodes and has potential for detecting light from near ultra violet or infrared. Silicon photomultipliers are used in variety of applications where low light or radiation levels can be measured with more precision. Amongst many features of silicon photomultipliers include low voltage operation, mechanical robustness and excellent response time, due to these enhanced properties of silicon photomultiplier is applicable in different fields such as threat detection, LiDAR and medical imaging.

Global silicon photomultiplier market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, application, end user and by region. Based on type the silicon photomultiplier market is segmented into (Near Ultraviolet) NUV and Red, Green, Blue (RGB). On the basis of device type, the global silicon photomultiplier market can be classified into analog silicon photomultiplier and digital silicon photomultiplier. On the basis of application market is segmented into LiDAR, flow cytometry, dialysis solutions and other. On the basis of end-user the global silicon photomultiplier market can be segmented into oil & gas, IT and telecommunication, automotive, defense and aerospace, semiconductor, healthcare, and others.

The regions covered in this silicon photomultiplier market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Silicon Photomultiplier market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Silicon Photomultiplier Market Reports–

Key players of the silicon photomultiplier market are KIP, SIPM, Indico, Cremat Excelitas Technologies Corporation, Sensl Technologies, AdvanSiD, Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Philips Healthcare, KETEK GmbH, Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc, Vertilon, PMC, First Sensor AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Broadcom and some and others.

News Analysis

On 30th October, 2018: Hamamatsu Photonics has established a highly functional and reliable pulsed laser diode for in-vehicle LiDAR. The new laser diode provides more accurate measurements of objects that are far away from any point. Hamamatsu Photonics was established in 29th September, 1953. They will start shipping new pulsed laser diode to automotive manufacturers. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. offer multiple product lines such as photomultiplier tubes, imaging devices, light sources, opto-semiconductors, imaging and analyzing systems.

Increasing application of Silicon Photomultiplier in healthcare industry for imaging and need of sensing technologies in automotive sector are the key factors driving the growth of Silicon Photomultiplier Market

Increasing the need for accurate detection techniques in medical applications like medical imaging, rising demand for high energy physics and capability of low light detection techniques in silicon photomultiplier has gained much attention for low power X-ray imaging, optical diffusion tomography imaging in the last few years. In addition, silicon photomultiplier is increasingly implemented in variety of applications especially in automotive area for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), gesture recognition and 3D mapping which is expected to supplement the growth of silicon photomultiplier market in near future. Furthermore, automotive advanced driver assistance system combined with different sensor including ultrasound, radar and LiDar (light detection and ranging). In 2018, LiDAR application accounted for maximum share. However, silicon photomultiplier has nonlinear at high energies and higher level of noise may impede growth of this market. Next generation high energy space telescope will integrated with silicon photomultiplier to offer most promising opportunities in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Silicon Photomultiplier Market

Asia Pacific accounted for largest share for silicon photomultiplier market followed by North America and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to intense population with wide emergence of automotive sector; as a result LiDar system is a basic requirement of advanced driver assistance system. Moreover, numerous LiDar startup companies are present in the region as well as increasing R& D activities is responsible for the growth of silicon photomultiplier market in this region. China holds about 23.1% share in 2018 for silicon photomultiplier market. North America holds second largest share nearly about 26.6% for silicon photomultiplier market. This is mainly because presence of leading manufacturers of sensing devices for various detection techniques in the field of healthcare industry. Latin America and middle east Africa regions have steady growth rate in near future owing to lack of awareness among people about sensing techniques.

Key Benefits for Silicon Photomultiplier Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Silicon Photomultiplier Market Segmentation –

Based on Type:

Near Ultraviolet (NU) Silicon Photomultiplier

Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Silicon Photomultiplier

Based on Device Type:

Analog silicon photomultiplier

Digital silicon photomultiplier

Based on Applications:

LiDAR

Flow cytometry

Dialysis Solutions

Others

Based on End-User:

Oil & gas

IT and telecommunication

Automotive, defense and aerospace

Semiconductor

Healthcare

Others

