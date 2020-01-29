Global Silicon on Insulator Market is Expected to Register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026

Growing demand for semiconductors:

Semiconductors are usually the substance, a solid chemical element or compound, which can conduct the electricity in only certain conditions. Semiconductors are utilized to make the advance electronic equipment, which include high-volume consumer electronic devices. Growth in the usage of cutting-edge devices such as smartphones, tablets, electric cars and wearable devices is driving the growth of semiconductors. Semiconductors are made from various materials including silicon, carbon, germanium and others.

Semiconductors are used in everyday life such as in various electrical appliances, personal computers, automobile, and other applications. For instance, temperature sensors used in air conditioner are made of semiconductors. They also play an important role in the parts of social infrastructure such as ATMs, train and others. Growing usage of semiconductor in daily life is also increasing the demand of it.

Growing adoption of FD-SOI:

Fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI) is a planer process technology which primarily depends upon two innovations. First one is an ultra-thin layer of insulator which is called buried oxide and it is put on the top of the base silicon. Second is a very thin film of the silicon which implements the transistor channel. The combination of both the innovation is called the “ultra-thin body and buried oxide fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI)”. FD-SOI is best known for its faster operation at low voltage and better management of the energy.

CHALLENGE:

Self-heating problem of SOI:

In SOI devices self-heating are the major problem. During an operation the power consumed by the active region cannot be dissipated easily. This increases the temperature of thin body. Due to which, mobility and current of the device is decreased. In SOI devices the active thin body is on silicon oxide which is a good thermal insulator, so when the temperature of the device increases the self-heating problem occur in the SOI devices.

Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, IBM CORPORATION and GlobalWafers Japan Co. Ltd. and others.

