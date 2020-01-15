MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics. Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1117.1 MT in 2012 to 1515.9 MT in 2016. In 2016, the global silicon nitride market is led by China; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 33.61% sales market share in 2016.

Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools. At present, the silicon nitride powder industry is a high degree of concentration of the industry. This is a technology-intensive industry. Top 4 has an absolute market share. Top 4 hold more than 80% market share. UBE, AlzChem, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials and H.C. Starck can produce all grades of silicon nitride powder. In the solar industry, the Chinese market is highly competitive. China is the world’s largest solar market. At present, the price of Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials photovoltaic grade silicon nitride powder is low. Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials hold China’s absolute market share. AlzChem developed more rapidly. At present, AlzChem is China’s second largest supplier.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023, the sale of silicon nitride is estimated to be 2067.7 MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Silicon Nitride Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 81 million US$ in 2024, from 72 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Silicon Nitride Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UBE, AlzChem, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials, H.C. Starck , Denka, Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material, VestaSi, Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics, Hongchen Technology, Combustion Synthesis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Nitride Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Nitride Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Nitride Powder in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Silicon Nitride Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Silicon Nitride Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Silicon Nitride Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Nitride Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

