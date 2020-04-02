Global Silicon Monoxide Market to reach USD 180 Million by 2025

This study categorizes the global Silicon Monoxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Silicon monoxide, SiO, is an amorphous solid which does not have a characteristic X-ray diffraction pattern. SiO is brown in powder or pressed form and black in granular or lump form. It is stable at room temperature, but at temperatures of 400-800C, X-ray readings show traces of the disproportionation products silicon and quartz. SiO is a highly desirable coating material due to its high deposition rate and ease of evaporation using low cost resistance-heated coating systems. SiO is also noted for its excellent environmental stability.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Global Silicon Monoxide market size will increase to 180 Million US$ by 2025, from 79 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Monoxide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silicon Monoxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silicon Monoxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

– Materion

– OSAKA Titanium Technologies

– EMD Performance Materials (Merck)

– Shin-Etsu Chemical

– BTR

– Shanshan Group

– Jayu Optical Material

– Rearth Technology

– Taizhou Dongfang Coating Material

Silicon Monoxide Breakdown Data by Type

– (3N) 99.9%

– (4N) 99.99%

– Others

Silicon Monoxide Breakdown Data by Application

– Coating Applications

– Anode Material Applications

– Others

The study objectives are:

– To analyze and research the global Silicon Monoxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

– To focus on the key Silicon Monoxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

– To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

– To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

– To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

– To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

– To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

– To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

