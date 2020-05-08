Global Silicon Fertilizer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2016 – 2025

Silicon is a mineral present on earth in abundance. The element makes up approximately 28% of mineral soil by weight. Silicon is classified under essential micronutrients required for growth as the plant requires it in minute quantities. Naturally, silicon occurs as silica and silicates and is utilized as a fertilizer owing to its properties that help nourish crops and resist several plant diseases. It has a great influence on the development of plant roots, it helps with resistance to drought stress as well as biotic stress, and promotes nutrient efficiency thus facilitating rapid growth of crops even in dry soils. Despite its abundant advantages in agriculture, due to lack of awareness silicon is usually not considered as a fundamental plant component. However, with the adoption of modern farming mechanisms, the demand for silicon fertilizers is expected to grow considerably in the coming years.

Silicon enhances growth and yield of all agronomic or horticultural crops, promotes upright growth, prevents lodging, promotes favorable exposure of leaves to light, provides resistance to bacterial and fungal diseases and decreases abiotic stress such as temperatures, salinity, heavy metal, and aluminum toxicity. It also enhances the plant’s ability to resist micro-nutrient and other metal toxicities such as aluminum, copper, iron, manganese, zinc, and others. Silicon fertilizers are also employed in different crops such as barley, wheat, corn, sugarcane, cucumber, citrus, tomato, and others for increased productivity along with sustainable production. Benefits offered by silicon fertilizer on plant growth is driving sales of silicon fertilizer products.

Increase in population and rise in economy of the developing countries have fueled the consumption of food. In addition, agricultural land is lost after it is used for other purposes, such as highways, housing, and factories. Hence, it is important to maintain the nutrient level in crops & soil to enhance the productivity and growth of crops. To produce enough food for population across the globe with available cultivable land, farmers are incorporating micro-nutrients with other essential ingredients for agriculture in the form of fertilizers. Factors such as the appeal for quality and uniform crop yield due to the population expansion across the globe and decrease in cultivable land fuel the demand for agricultural micro-nutrients. This fact is indirectly driving the demand for silicon fertilizer, as silicon fertilizers produce a maximum yield with minimum cost. However, due to lack of awareness, silicon fertilizers are not yet extensively used in agriculture. This fact restrains the growth of the silicon fertilizer market. Along with this, lack of analytical laboratories to test plant tissue for the nutrient requirement and the soil tests for gauging the amount of silicon for many agronomic or horticultural crops also restrict the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of new methods of farming for improving productivity is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for silicon fertilizer products.

The report on the global silicon fertilizer market is segmented based on type, form, application, and geography. Based on form, the global silicon fertilizer market is bifurcated into liquid and solid silicon fertilizers. According to type, the silicon fertilizer market is segmented into calcium silicate, potassium silicate, and sodium silicate. By application, the report is segmented into field crops, horticultural crops, hydroponics, and floriculture. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global silicon fertilizer market include Agripower, Aries Agro Ltd, BASF SE, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Denka Co. Ltd., MaxSil, Plant Tuff Inc., Redox Pty Ltd., The Mosaic Company, and Yara International ASA.

Silicon Fertilizers Key Market Segments :

By Type

– Calcium Silicate

– Potassium Silicate

– Sodium Silicate

By Form

– Liquid

– Solid

By Application

– Field Crops

– Horticultural Crops

– Hydroponics

– Floriculture

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Spain

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

