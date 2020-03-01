Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

Silicon EPI Wafer is a semiconducting wafer used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. At an advanced scale, the silicon wafer is blended with epitaxial growth that is deposition of a crystalline layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate, hence the name Silicon EPI wafer, which acts as a high purity layer with room for the formation of thick dopes.

Scope of the Report:

Silicon EPI wafers are utilized for element of diode and transistor or substrate for IC such as bipolar type and MOS type. The worldwide market for Silicon EPI Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Silicon EPI Wafer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

SunEdison (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

300 mm

200 mm

150 mm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

