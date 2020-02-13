Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market 2019 by User Demand, Consumption, Key Players, Types, Applications, Trends, Future Growth & Forecast Analysis till 2025

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors are an innovative new option for power electronic designers looking for improved system efficiency, smaller form factor and higher operating temperature in products covering industrial, medical, mil-aerospace, aviation, and communcation market segments.

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices.

This report presents the worldwide Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

STMicroelectronics N.V

Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)

ROHM Co Ltd

Infineon Technologies Ag

Microsemi Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Data by Type

SIC Diode

SIC Transistor

Others (SiC Modules,Thyristors, etc.)

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Aerospace and Defense

Energy (including EV Car, solar and smart grid)

Industrial & Communication

Others (including consumer electronics, medical, etc.)

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Sq.m). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Market Size

2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production by Type

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 STMicroelectronics N.V

8.1.1 STMicroelectronics N.V Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.1.5 STMicroelectronics N.V Recent Development

8.2 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)

8.2.1 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.2.5 Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed) Recent Development

8.3 ROHM Co Ltd

8.3.1 ROHM Co Ltd Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.3.5 ROHM Co Ltd Recent Development

8.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

8.4.1 Infineon Technologies Ag Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.4.5 Infineon Technologies Ag Recent Development

8.5 Microsemi Corporation

8.5.1 Microsemi Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Microsemi Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Microsemi Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.5.5 Microsemi Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Toshiba Corporation

8.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

