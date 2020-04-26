Global Shrink Wrapping Machine – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Shrink Wrapping Machine Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Shrink Wrapping Machine Market by Process (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), Product Type (L-Bar Sealers, I-Bar Sealers, and Other), and End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Industrial & Household, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Shrink Wrapping Machine Market Overview:

The global shrink wrapping machine market was valued at $617.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. Shrink wrapping machines are used to shrink plastic films over multiple bundled product by applying heat in shrink tunnel or shrink chamber. These machines are available in various form depending upon the process of shrinking. Moreover, automatic shrink wrapping machines are known to have higher productivity and reduce labor cost and effort.

Shrink wrapping machine is sub-segment of wrapping machines industry that uses materials such as plastic films to pack the products, which are sealed using heat. Various reels are used in the process of wrapping the products. Some of the wrapping machines available in the market include shrink sleeve wrapping or labeling machine, banding machine, spiral wrapping machine, stretch wrapping machines, shrink wrapping machine, fold wrapping, and twist wrapping machine among others. Moreover, shrink wrapping machines capability in protecting products during transportation and increase in the shelf-life is driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

The global shrink wrapping machine market is segmented based on process, product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into L-bar sealers, I-bar sealers, and others. By process, it is categorized into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. On the basis of end user, it is divided into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, industrial & household, and others. The L-bar sealers segment is anticipated to dominate the shrink wrapping machine market throughout the study period.

The global shrink wrapping machine market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). Moreover, U.S. in North America region is expected to hold the highest market share. The U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC is one of the largest wholesale suppliers of all types of shrink wrapping machines including L-bar sealers and I-bar sealers in North America. Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC), Axon, Clamco, Duravant LLC, Massman Automation Designs, LLC, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Standard-Knapp, Inc., Texwrap Packaging Systems, Tripack, and Conflex Incorporated.

Key Benefits for Shrink Wrapping Machine Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global shrink wrapping machine market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global shrink wrapping machine market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Shrink Wrapping Machine Key Market Segments:

By Process

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Product Type

L-Bar Sealers

I-Bar Sealers

Others

By End-User

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial & Household

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC)

Axon

Clamco

Duravant LLC

Massman Automation Designs, LLC

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Standard-Knapp, Inc

Texwrap Packaging Systems

Tripack

Conflex Incorporates

Continued..

