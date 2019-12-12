Global Shopping Trolley Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Shopping Trolley Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The trolley was invented in 1937 by Oklahoma supermarket owner Sylvan Goldman. It evolved from the wire hand-basket.

The major manufacturers of shopping trolley are concentrated in Wanzl, Unarco, Winleader, Kailiou, Creaciones Marsanz, Sambo Corp, and Suzhou Hongyuan, etc. Wanzl is the world leader, apart from leading the European market, Wanzl holding more than 29% sales volume market share in 2018.

The global Shopping Trolley market is valued at 514.9 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 587.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shopping Trolley market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Shopping Trolley in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wanzl

Unarco

Guangdong Winleader

Kailiou

Suzhou Hongyuan

Creaciones Marsanz

Yirunda Business Equipment

Suzhou Youbang

Sambo Corp

Changshu Shajiabang

Americana Companies

CADDIE

Rolser

The Peggs Company

Versacart

R.W. Rogers

Foshan Yongchuangyi

Advancecarts

Rabtrolley

Guangzhou Shuang Tao

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up to 100L

100-200L

More than 200L

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shopping Mall

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Household

Other

