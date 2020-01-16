Global Shisha Tobacco Market Size, Share And Forecast 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Shisha Tobacco Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report offers a 10-year forecast of the global shisha tobacco market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in the global shisha tobacco market that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the shisha tobacco market over the forecast period.

Report Description for the Shisha Tobacco Market

This Future Market Insights report examines the global shisha tobacco market for the period 20182028. It provides historical data of 2013, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the developments in the market that are significantly influencing the demand for shisha tobacco. The market for shisha tobacco is anticipated to witness growing demand, as consumers in many regions are opting for water pipe smoking in a bid to cut down on cigarette smoking. Secondly, the flavours offered in shisha molasses make these products very indulgent and sensory appealing to consumers, making shisha tobacco popular among consumers. Besides, the emergence of an increase in the number of cafes, restaurants, and lounges that cater to shisha tobacco smoking services has further fuelled the growth of the shisha tobacco market. Middle Eastern immigrants are the trend setters in many parts of the world. Migrating consumers who are well-adapted to the culture of shisha tobacco smoking are responsible for bringing about this trend in other parts of the world, which has appealed to other consumers, especially the young demographic.

The shisha tobacco market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Flavour

Distribution Channel

Based on product type, the shisha tobacco market is classified into strong shisha tobacco, mild shisha tobacco, and light shisha tobacco. This distinction is based on the approximate content of nicotine in different variants of shisha tobacco.

Based on flavour, the market for shisha tobacco is divided into fruit, mint, chocolate, caramel, and blended flavours. The fruit flavour of shisha tobacco is further sub-segmented into berry, apple, melon, citrus, and tropical flavours.

Based on distribution channel, the market for shisha tobacco is divided into direct and indirect distribution channels. The indirect distribution channel includes modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retailing.

The shisha tobacco market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) is estimated to dominate the global market. Latin America and Asia Pacific are projected to register the highest CAGRs in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global shisha tobacco market during the forecast period, owing to the greater consumption of tobacco-based products and presence of hookah cafs in these regions.

Some of the key market players covered in the shisha tobacco market report are Fumari Hookah, Haze Tobacco, LLC, Tangiers Inc., Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Social Smoke LLC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Tobacco Co., Soex India Pvt. Ltd, Middle East for Tobacco, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Arabic Factory of Smoking, Al Zawrae Industrial Company, Romman Tobakko, Ugly Tobacco Hookah Inc., Adalya Hookah, Cloud Tobacco Inc., Flavors of Americas, Capital Tobacco, Eastern Tombac & Tobacco Establishment, and Al Amir Tobacco. Manufacturers are offering different varieties and flavours of shisha tobacco to cater to a larger consumer base. Besides, manufacturers are becoming aware of the stringent regulations governing tobacco use, and thus, are trying to maintain full transparency with consumers. Manufacturers are highlighting product information as well as risks associated with shisha tobacco use on labels and information marketed through various media. In most cases, product information is misleading, due to which brands and companies are at the risk of losing their loyal consumer base. Honest and informative product labels is the only way to tackle this issue, and enable brand viability in the shisha tobacco market.

