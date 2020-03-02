Global Server Microprocessor Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Server Microprocessor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

A Server Microprocessor is a central processing unit (CPU) used in servers to handle various tasks such as analytical decision making, data processing, perform tasks and execute instructions. The processor speed depends on the number of cores of the processor and clock speed. The Global Server Microprocessor Market was 12.29 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 14.28 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.17% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America leads the market due to growing industrial cloud data volumes. Asia Pacific region will be the fastest growing market due to the increase in the Software as a Service (SaaS) based business models.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Rise in the data centers count, increased investment in the IT sectors by developing nations and growing demand for cloud based services mark the rise in Server Microprocessor Market. The other reasons which drive this market growth are emerging 5G networks, increased IoT applications and growing interest on hyper cloud solutions.

The high cost for these server microprocessors restrain the market growth of the market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In 2017, Intel American multinational technological company launched an energy efficient processor- Xeon Scalable with a prime motive to expand its portfolio.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc. – a Semiconductor manufacturing company, launched a high performance processor – EPYC 7000 series to meet the increasing demand for low energy high computing efficiency server software.

