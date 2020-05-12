Global Serious Games Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Serious Games Market by User Type (Enterprises and Consumers), Application (Advertising & Marketing, Simulation Training, Research & Planning, Human resources, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Education, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Serious Games Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Serious game is a game-based initiative designed for training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred as serious as they are used by industries including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees. The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforces the learning objective include story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game. Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers and enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, and accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in the daily activities. Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, easy interaction, can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising, can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms, and extends retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.

The global serious games market is attributed to increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, growth in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes. In addition, inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and emergence of social networks is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global serious games market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.

The serious games market is segmented based on user type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into enterprises and consumers. As per application, the market is classified into advertising & marketing, simulation training, research & planning, human resources, and others. Based on industry vertical, the global serious games market is studied across healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, education, retail, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By User Type

– Enterprises

– Consumers

By Application

– Advertising & Marketing

– Simulation Training

– Research & Planning

– Human resources

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & defense

– Government

– Education

– Retail

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

– BreakAway, Ltd.

– Designing Digitally, Inc.

– DIGINEXT

– IBM Corporation

– Intuition

– Learning Nexus Ltd

– Nintendo Co., Ltd.

– Promotion Software GmbH

– Revelian

– Tata Interactive Systems

