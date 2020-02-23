Global SerDes for Automotive Market Worth 310 million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3%

This industry study presents the global SerDes for Automotive market size, historical breakdown data (2013–2018) and forecast (2018–2025). The SerDes for Automotive production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of SerDes for Automotive in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, etc.

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side. SerDes technology is enabling transformation across the electronics industry, from datacenter communication throughput to low-power automotive applications.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2342164

Global SerDes for Automotive market size will reach 310 million US$ by 2025, from 140 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SerDes for Automotive.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· Texas Instruments

· Maxim Integrated

· ON Semiconductor

· NXP

· STMicroelectronics

· Avago (Broadcom)

· ROHM Semiconductor

· Cypress

· Intesil (Renesas)

· Semtech

· Inova Semiconductors

· THine Electronics

· Vitesse (Microsemi)

SerDes for Automotive Breakdown Data by Type:

· 16-Bit and Less

· 16 to 32 Bit

· Above 32 Bit

SerDes for Automotive Breakdown Data by Application:

· Passenger Cars

· Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global SerDes for Automotive status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SerDes for Automotive manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2342164

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global SerDes for Automotive Market Size

2.1.1 Global SerDes for Automotive Revenue 2013–2025

2.1.2 Global SerDes for Automotive Production 2013–2025

2.2 SerDes for Automotive Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018–2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key SerDes for Automotive Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 SerDes for Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers SerDes for Automotive Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into SerDes for Automotive Market

2.4 Key Trends for SerDes for Automotive Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: SerDes for Automotive Production by Regions

Chapter Five: SerDes for Automotive Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

8.1 Texas Instruments

8.1.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of SerDes for Automotive

8.1.3 Texas Instruments SerDes for Automotive Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 Texas Instruments Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 Maxim Integrated

8.2.1 Maxim Integrated Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of SerDes for Automotive

8.2.3 Maxim Integrated SerDes for Automotive Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 Maxim Integrated Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 ON Semiconductor

8.3.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of SerDes for Automotive

8.3.3 ON Semiconductor SerDes for Automotive Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 ON Semiconductor Economic Activity & Plans

Continued…

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global SerDes for Automotive Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-serdes-for-automotive-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]