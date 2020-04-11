Global Sensors for Avionics Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Sensors for Avionics Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

Sensors have been used in aircraft for a significant period of time. The cockpit of the aircraft is integrated with avionic equipment. This equipment is used to monitor the structural health, communicate, navigate, receive weather updates, and receive data on the temperature and pressure of the aircraft.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sensors for Avionics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The FCSs segment accounted for the major shares of the aircraft sensors market. Factors such as the rise in aircraft fleet and the increase in advancements in aircraft manufacturing will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing requirement for automatic FCSs in flights to improve flight stability and lowering crew workload will also drive the need for sensors for avionic systems.

The military aircraft segment accounted for the maximum shares of the sensors market for the avionics industry during 2017. However, the commercial aircraft segment will lead the aircraft sensors market by the end of the forecast period due to the growing focus toward the safety and security of airplanes across the world. Moreover, the implementation of guidelines demanding the implementation of advanced avionics in aircrafts by numerous international agencies such as the European Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association will also drive the growth of the segment in this global market.

The worldwide market for Sensors for Avionics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UTC Aerospace Systems

AMETEK

Murata Manufacturing

Eaton

LORD Corporation

TE Connectivity

CiES Inc

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Amphenol

HarcoSemco

Zodiac Aerotechnics

Sensata Technologies

Sensor Systems

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

Esterline Technologies

Dynamic Fluid Components

Jewell Instruments

Meggitt

Memscap

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor

Image Sensor

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sensors for Avionics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sensors for Avionics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sensors for Avionics, with sales, revenue, and price of Sensors for Avionics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sensors for Avionics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Sensors for Avionics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sensors for Avionics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sensors for Avionics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Sensors for Avionics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sensors for Avionics by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sensors for Avionics by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sensors for Avionics by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sensors for Avionics by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Sensors for Avionics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sensors for Avionics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sensors for Avionics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Sensors for Avionics Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

