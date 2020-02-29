Global Sensor Patch Market Overview – By Major Company Of Product Type, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Industry Size & Forecast

Sensor Patch market Report covers strategic profiling and in-depth survey of industry top key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and innovative business strategies. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate, core competencies and figure and so on. Our research enables the buyer to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape, make better market decisions and plan the strategies accordingly. The data and the information regarding the Sensor Patch Market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

The Global Sensor Patch Market accounted for USD 33.5 million and Market is growing at a CAGR of 47.5% forecast to 2024.

Industry News:

The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the Global Sensor Patch Market.

Market Segments

On the basis of applications into

monitoring, and

diagnostics

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

On the basis of end user

healthcare, and

fitness and sports

On the basis of product into

temperature sensor patch,

blood glucose sensor patch,

blood pressure/flow sensor patch,

heart rate sensor patch,

ecg sensor patch,

blood oxygen sensor patch

Market Drivers and Restraints

Rising health care expenditure

Technological developments in sensor patch

Increasing adoption of wearable in health monitoring

Rising disposable incomes

Top Competitors of Market

Abbot Laboratories,

Dexcom,

Feeligreen,

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.,

Isansys Lifecare,

Kenzen,

Medtronic,

NanoSonic Inc.,

Raiing Medical,

Texas Instruments,

X2 Biosystems,

Frontier Smart Technologies Group,

Gentag,

G-Tech Medical,

Hocoma AG,

Leaf Healthcare,

MC10 Inc.,

Nemaura Medical Inc,

Preventice Solutions,

Proteus Digital Health, Inc,

SENSIUM,

SMARTRAC N.V.,

VitalConnect and others.

Global Sensor Patch Market – Market Overview

Sensor patch are passive UHF, single-chip RFID sensor to measure moisture conditions in medical care areas. These devices are widely used in the geriatric care, child care, and medical long-term care. The key market drivers include rising health care expenditure and increasing adoption of wearable in health monitoring application.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global Sensor Patch Market, Competitive Analysis

Market, Competitive Analysis company profiles

