Global Semiconductors Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Semiconductors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Semiconductors Market – Market Overview

Semiconductors are materials whose electrical conductivity lies between the conductivity of metals and insulators. The property of exhibiting resistance to electrical conductivity in relation with temperature is inversely related to the property possessed by metals. The ability to manipulate their electrical conductivities by the addition of impurities makes them, the most suitable materials in the fabrication of diodes, transistors, integrated circuits, and other modern electronics. Silicon, Germanium and Gallium Arsenide are the most commonly used semiconductor materials.

The Global Semiconductors Market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792320-global-semiconductors-market-2019-2026

Global Semiconductors Market- Market Dynamics

Widespread internet connectivity, the growth of the consumer electronics market, demand for IoT enabled devices, cloud services, and Artificial Intelligence and surging demand for semiconductor devices from the end users are the key factors responsible fuelling the growth of the Global Semiconductors market.

The rising demand for Artificial Intelligence is the primary factor in boosting the growth of the global semiconductors market. According to the World Economic Forum and Stanford University’s One Hundred year’s study on AI (AI100), the number of research articles published on Artificial Intelligence has increased by more than nine times each year since 1996. Close to 20,000 research articles were published in 2016, compared to 10,000 in 2010. Investment into AI startups by venture capitalists has increased six-fold since 2000 up to 2017. Moreover, extensive spread internet connectivity and demand for faster internet speeds is another factor propelling the growth of the global semiconductors market. According to research by the semantic scholar organization, earlier, 3G services between 2004 and 2010 offered a data bandwidth of 2 Mbps. 4G services which are widely being used now and running on LTE technology provides a data bandwidth of 1Gbps supporting all IP services and with lower latency. Owing to these reasons, the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence and the need for increased internet speeds is a significant factor responsible for driving the global semiconductors market.

However, high costs of research and development of sophisticated semiconductor devices, high prices of fabrication, security concerns of connected devices and the availability of low-cost alternatives are the crucial aspects restraining the global semiconductors market.

Privacy and security issues of IoT connected devices is a significant concern for consumers owing to data’s vulnerability to security attacks by hackers. According to the Broadband Internet Technical Advisory Group (BITGA), the significant concerns of privacy issues amongst IoT connected devices are security vulnerabilities, insecure communications, unauthenticated communications, unencrypted communications, lack of mutual authentication, lack of network isolation, data leaks from the cloud, and data leaks from and between the devices. Owing to these reasons, security and privacy concerns of IoT connected devices is an essential factor impeding the growth of the global semiconductors market.

Global Semiconductors Market-Segmentation Analysis

The Global Semiconductors Market has been segmented by product type, component type end-user application, and geography.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as intrinsic semiconductors and extrinsic semiconductors. Intrinsic semiconductors are those who are pure and not doped with any impurities. Extrinsic semiconductors are doped with materials to modify the electrical properties of the silicon crystal. Manipulating the electronic properties of the semiconductor material makes it a potential element in the fabrication of modern electronics like diodes, transistors, Integrated circuits, and others. Owing to these reasons, the extrinsic semiconductors are expected to dominate the global semiconductors market in the future.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as Silicon, silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, germanium, and others. The silicon is the dominant segment of the global semiconductors market owing to its broad spread capabilities and functionalities which makes it suitable for the fabrication of semiconductor devices. According to the Semiconductor Equipment and Material International organization (SEMI), worldwide silicon wafer shipments in 2018 increased 8% year over year to a record high while 2018 global silicon revenue jumped 31%, exceeding the $10 billion mark for the first time since 2008. Silicon wafer area shipments in 2018 amounted to 12,732 million square inches compared to 11,810 million square inches in 2017. The total revenue generated in 2018 was USD 11.38 billion compared to USD 8.71 billion in 2017 accounting for annual growth of 11.4%. Owing to the increasing demand for silicon wafers, the silicon material is anticipated to dominate the global semiconductors market in the future.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792320-global-semiconductors-market-2019-2026

Global Semiconductors Market-Geographical Analysis

The Global Semiconductors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into the following areas like South Korea, India, Japan, China, and Taiwan. The Asia Pacific region is the dominant segment of the Global Semiconductors market owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this region and growing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and Tablets and rising demand for automobiles from countries like China, Japan, and India. Major players who hold a significant market share like Samsung Electronics, Toshiba electronics, and SK Hynix operate from the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, according to the Semiconductor Equipment and Material International organization (SEMI), the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached USD 16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018 out of which USD 13.2 billion market share was occupied by the Asian countries like Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan accounting for a whopping 80% global share. Furthermore, the Asia – Pacific region accounted for 78% share of the total semiconductor equipment sales in 2017. Owing to these reasons, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global semiconductors market in the future.

Global Semiconductors Market-Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their market competitiveness. For instance, in January 2019, Micron Technologies, a leading provider memory and storage solutions partnered with Qualcomm in the development of next generate vehicle cockpit commute systems. Furthermore, in January 2019, ON semiconductors and 3M collaborated in launching the next generation AR0234AT CMOS image sensor integrated with 3M’s next generation digitally enabled smart code sign technology to improve road safety.

New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate. For instance, in January 2019, Toshiba announced the launch of MG08 series, industry’s largest capacity 16TB hard disk drive compatible with the most comprehensive range of applications and operating systems. Moreover, in November 2018, Microtechnology launched its new MT25Q NOR flash enabled with Authenta technology providing content and command authentication to protect device functionality at the silicon level.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The Global Semiconductors Market is segmented based on the type of the product as intrinsic semiconductors and extrinsic semiconductors. Based on the material type, the market is segmented as Silicon, silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, germanium, and others. Based on the type of components, the market is segmented as Analog IC, Microcomponents, optical semiconductors, memory type semiconductors, discrete power devices, and others. Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as the automotive industry, aerospace industry, consumer electronics, healthcare industry, networking and communication, sports and fitness and others. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report profiles the following companies –Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Infineon Technologies, On Semiconductors and Micron Technology.

Why Purchase the Report?

Visualize the composition of the Global Semiconductors Market across each indication, in terms of type, application, material, and function highlighting the key commercial drivers, restraints and market players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Global Semiconductors Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global Semiconductors Market – level 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792320-global-semiconductors-market-2019-2026

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

Global Semiconductors Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Objective and Scope of the Report

SECTION 2

Global Semiconductors Market – Market Definition and Overview

SECTION 3

Global Semiconductors Market – Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snippet by Product Type

3.2 Market Snippet by End User Application

3.3 Market Snippet by Region

3.4 DataM CLO Scenario

SECTION 4

Global Semiconductors Market – Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunity

4.4 Impact Analysis

SECTION 5

Global Semiconductors Market – Industry Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

SECTION 6

Global Semiconductors Market – By Product Type

6.1 Intrinsic Semi-Conductors

6.2 Extrinsic Semi-Conductors

SECTION 7

Global Semiconductors Market – By Material Type

7.1 Silicon

7.2 Gallium Arsenide

7.3 Germanium

7.4 Silicon Carbide

7.5 Others

SECTION 8

Global Semiconductors Market – By Components

8.1 Analog IC

8.2 Optical Semiconductors

8.3 Memory Type Semiconductors

8.4 Micro Components

8.5 Discrete Power Devices

8.6 Others

SECTION 9

Global Semiconductors Market – By End-User

9.1 Automotive

9.2 Health Care

9.3 Aerospace

9.4 Networking and Communication

9.5 Consumer Electronics

9.6 Sports and Fitness

9.7 Others

SECTION 10

Global Semiconductors Market – By Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 The U.S.

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K.

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Rest of South America

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.4 Taiwan

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the world

SECTION 11

Global Market – Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Scenario

11.2 Competitor Strategy Analysis

11.3 Comparative Product Portfolio Analysis

11.4 Market Positioning/Share Analysis

11.5 Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

SECTION 12

Company Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.2 Texas Instruments

12.3 Analog Devices Inc

12.4 Toshiba

12.5 SK Hynix

12.6 Intel Corporation

12.7 Qualcomm

12.8 Infineon Technologies

12.9 On Semiconductors

12.10 Micron Technology

SECTION 13

Global Semiconductors Market – Premium Insights

SECTION 14

Global Semiconductors Market – DataM

14.1 Appendix

14.2 About Us and Services

14.3 Contact Us

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)