Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% and Will Reach 4220 Million US$ in 2023

Semiconductor Test Equipment consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Test Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2023, from 3480 million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Test Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Astronics

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wafer Test Equipment

Packaged Device Test Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Semiconductor Test Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Semiconductor Test Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Semiconductor Test Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Semiconductor Test Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Semiconductor Test Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Semiconductor Test Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Semiconductor Test Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Semiconductor Test Equipment by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Semiconductor Test Equipment by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Test Equipment by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Semiconductor Test Equipment by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Test Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Semiconductor Test Equipment Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Semiconductor Test Equipment Picture

Table Product Specifications of Semiconductor Test Equipment

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Semiconductor Test Equipment by Types in 2017

Table Semiconductor Test Equipment Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Wafer Test Equipment Picture

Figure Packaged Device Test Equipment Picture

Figure Semiconductor Test Equipment Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Automotive Electronics Picture

Figure Consumer Electronics Picture

Figure Communications Picture

Figure Computer Picture

Figure Industrial/Medical Picture

Figure Military/Aviation Picture

Figure United States Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Germany Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure France Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure UK Semiconductor Test Equipment Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

