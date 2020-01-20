Global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Insights 2019 Major Players ASML, Nikon, Canon, SMEE

Semiconductor lithography, also called semiconductor photolithography, is a method of fabrication of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and microprocessors. It transfers a circuit image to a silicon wafer by exposing both silicon wafer and photomask to ultraviolet light and then projects the circuit image on the wafer. The shorter replacement cycles for electronic devices is a key factor driving the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The increasing demand for semiconductor devices in several industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunication among many others impacts the Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market positively.

There is no The EUV photolithography equipment in China market in the past period, but in future the EUV photolithography equipment would be the fastest-growing segment in the photolithography market. The semiconductor industry is increasing and hence the demand for these equipment. To manufacture the semiconductor devices, companies need to expose on every wafer that cost high. However, the EUV equipment is advantageous for manufacturers because it exposes the critical layer in just one step that reduces the manufacturing cost of semiconductor devices. The EUV equipment uses laser produced plasma as light source, which has high quality wavelength and reduces operational and maintenance cost. Thus, downstream chip manufacturers will be shifting to EUV photolithography equipment. At the present, DUV photolithography equipment accounted the major market share of 89.34% in China, in terms of revenue.

One of the key restraining factor in the photolithography equipment market is, it requires clean room and equipment for fabrication process. Tiny dust particles can also impede the overall manufacturing set up resulting in heavy financial loss to the company. Also, delay in supply due to manufacturing defects cause additional loss in the form of order cancellation and shift of the customers to the other suppliers. However, the wide opportunities of photolithography equipments in applications such as advanced packaging, MEMS, and LED, and other semiconductor devices are responsible for impressive growth of this market.

The front-end segment is the more significant downstream market, which is contributed by the top 3 manufactures, including ASML, Nikon and Canon, these giant three manufacturers accounted for more than 85.37% of the total market. The local vendor SMEE focuses in the back-end market.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASML

Nikon

Canon

SMEE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

UV

DUV

EUV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Front-end

Back-end

