Global Semiconductor in Aerospace and Military Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Several modern military and aerospace equipment such as data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies are loaded with semiconductor devices.

Scope of the Report:

The market is propelled by increasing expenditure for military & aerospace and growing Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Also, various governments across the globe are heavily spending on R&D for this market, aiding the market expansion. The worldwide market for Semiconductor in Aerospace and Military is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor in Aerospace and Military in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BAE Systems

Airbus Group

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon

Infineon Technologies

Altera Corporation (Intel)

Microsemi Corporation

Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Memory

Logic

MOS microcomponents

Analog

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerpspace

Military

