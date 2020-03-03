Global Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment is used for an integrated chip to function, it needs to be connected to the package or directly to the printed circuit. This involves wire bonding, die-bonding, and dicing. Also, it is a back end process of chip formation. Semiconductor chip assembly is also a key component of the semiconductor supply chain.

The increase in application of semiconductor ICs across many segments has increased the demand for Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment. The growth in complexity of semiconductor IC designs majorly drives the market. Recently, it has been observed that there is an increase in the need for semiconductor ICs that can perform multiple functions. Consequently, vendors have developed semiconductor ICs with complex architecture to address the rise in need for multi-functional ICs. The development of complex semiconductor ICs is a critical factor that impels the market growth during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Assembly Process Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Besi

Accrutech

Shinkawa

Palomar Technologies

Hesse Mechatronics

Toray Engineering

West Bond

HYBOND

DIAS Automation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Die Bonders

Wire Bonders

Packaging Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

IDMs

OSAT

