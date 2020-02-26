Global Self-driving Car Market Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts (2018-2023)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Self-driving Car Market (2018-2023)” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Self-driving Car Market

A self-driving car, also known as an autonomous car or driverless car, is a vehicle that uses a combination of sensors, cameras, radars and artificial intelligence (AI), to travel between destinations without the need of any human effort. To qualify as fully autonomous, a vehicle must be able to navigate without human intervention, to a predetermined destination, over roads that have not been adapted for its use. The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.2%, leading to global revenue of USD 173.15 Bn by 2023.

AI technologies power self-driving car systems. Developers of self-driving cars use vast amounts of data from image recognition systems, along with machine learning and neural networks, to build systems that can drive autonomously. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage. Automakers and technical vendors are investing in AI to succeed in the era of autonomous vehicles.

The global self-driving car market is segmented on the basis of type of vehicle, product type, application of the car, technology components (hardware and software), and geography. The global market for autonomous cars can be categorized on the basis of its use and application, that is, into personal use and commercial use. In the self-driving car market, products are segregated based on type such as Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation. The components market comprises radar, video cameras, lidar, ultrasound, central computing and GPS navigation. Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

Rising acceptance of autonomous vehicles by various governments is expected to boost the growth of industrial applications of autonomous cars and trucks over the forecast period. Technological advancements, increasing number of road accidents, and growing demand for automation are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The rise of the mobility as a service (MaaS) sector is anticipated to provide an impetus to the market for autonomous cars. Automation in the automotive industry will boost the growth of the global self-driving car market.

Threats and key players

Although the self-driving car market is expected to experience positive growth globally, apprehension regarding privacy and security risk and lack of proper infrastructure that is needed to support autonomous cars may pose several challenges for manufacturers. There can be security threats to the wide-ranging networks that will connect with autonomous vehicles.

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Cisco) and automobile industry players (Google, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo)

