Global Security Robots Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

Introduction

Security robots are devices with locomotive capabilities, which can collect data for security purposes, and in some cases, act upon this data, if required. The information is obtained through an array of different sensors, such as ultrasonic or infrared devices, cameras, radars, and thermal sensors. Security robots have various applications in firefighting, explosive detection, rescue operations, patrolling & surveillance, and others. The security robots market is growing rapidly with the introduction of new technologies related to security. Countries are focusing on making their militaries stronger and eliminating any serious casualty, which, in turn, leads to an increase in the demand for equipment efficient in removing threats to life.

Security robots are used for target recognition, damage assessment, and electronic warfare. Additionally, the rising demand for and adoption of smart security and surveillance appliances has increased in the recent years. The rise in the implementation of unmanned system solutions by military and defense forces and a surge in geopolitical issues across the globe are the drivers of the security robots market. The rise in defense expenditure and adoption of autonomous systems for security robots are the opportunities of this market. However, lack of regulatory framework and cybersecurity threats are the restraints to the market growth. The global security robots market comprises many global and regional players. The market is dominated by a few key players who have broad geographic coverage and possess superior technologies. These players try to grow and sustain in the market by adopting a mix of both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and the launch of new products and services are the key factors that impact the market growth. Vendors compete on cost, product quality, range, and reliability. It is vital for these players to offer cost-effective and superior technology to succeed in the competitive market environment.

Regional Analysis

The global security robots market is estimated to grow at 7.93% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2027. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 40.97% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 26.24% and 20.57%, respectively. North America dominated the security robots market in 2017, due to increased usage of advanced weapons and technology for overseas contingency operations in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of deployments of security robots. The U.S. generates very high demand for security robots used for surveillance purposes. Although Canada made some considerable investments in the development of security robots, the market is primarily dominated by the U.S., which is also the largest manufacturer of military robots, globally. In addition, the sheer existence of key companies, such as AeroVironment, Inc., Knightscope, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver innovative solutions, enables this region to be a promising market. The U.S. is at the forefront of developing security robots and dominates the overall market. The country houses companies such as AeroVironment Inc., Knightscope, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, which are very active in the security robots market. For instance, Northrop Grumman Corporation signed an agreement with ODF Optronics Ltd, to provide ODF’s Eye-Drive mini-robot in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is an emerging market in the security robots market. The country is particularly strong in technologies such as cooperative robots and ambient intelligence; speech and haptic-based human-machine interface; safety; actuation; grippers and dexterous hands; locomotion; material science and cybernetics. The key drivers for the market in this region are the increasing joint ventures and partnerships and rapid technological advancements.

Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), QinetiQ (U.K), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), L3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Northrop Grumman Corp. (U.S.), Knightscope (U.S.), DJI (China), and ReconRobotics, Inc. (France) are some of the key players profiled in this report. The security robots market is dominated by top five players, namely Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), QinetiQ (U.K), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) accounting for more than 75% of the global market size.

Key Findings

> The global security robots market in this report has been segmented by type, unmanned aerial vehicle, unmanned ground vehicle, and unmanned underwater vehicle. The unmanned aerial vehicle segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period.

> The global security robots market has been segmented, by application, patrolling & surveillance, rescue operations, firefighting, explosive detection, others. The rescue operations segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period.

> The global security robots market in this report has been segmented on the basis of component into propulsion system, Frame, guidance, navigation & control system, camera system, and other payload. The camera system segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period.

> Asia-Pacific would dominate the security robots market by 2027. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 818.0 million by 2027.

The regional analysis also includes:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o U.K

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Israel

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

