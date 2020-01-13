Global Security Ink Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

This report researches the worldwide Security Ink market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Security Ink breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.

Security inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

The technical barriers of security ink are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In security ink materials market, there are some relatively larger companies across the globe, such as SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Kao Collins, Cronite, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Godo and Shojudo etc. Their plants mainly distribute in Europe, USA, China and Japan.

Security ink materials are primarily used for banknotes, official identity documents, tax banderoles and security labels fields. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for downstream keep high growth. With the improvement of people’s security awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and security ink is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2024. Security ink industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of security ink has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of security ink. The gross margin will show decreasing in future.

Global Security Ink market size will increase to 860 Million US$ by 2025, from 620 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Security Ink.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Security Ink capacity, production, value, price and market share of Security Ink in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Kao Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

Wancheng

Security Ink Breakdown Data by Type

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Offset Inks

Others

Security Ink Breakdown Data by Application

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Others

Security Ink Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Security Ink capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Security Ink manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Ink :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Security Ink Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Security Ink Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Security Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Intaglio Inks

1.4.3 Silkscreen Inks

1.4.4 Letterpress Inks

1.4.5 Offset Inks

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Security Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Banknotes

1.5.3 Official Identity Documents

1.5.4 Tax Banderoles

1.5.5 Security Labels

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Security Ink Production

2.1.1 Global Security Ink Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Security Ink Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Security Ink Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Security Ink Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Security Ink Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Security Ink Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Security Ink Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Security Ink Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Security Ink Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Security Ink Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Security Ink Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Security Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Security Ink Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 SICPA

8.1.1 SICPA Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Security Ink

8.1.4 Security Ink Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sun Chemical

8.2.1 Sun Chemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Security Ink

8.2.4 Security Ink Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Microtrace

8.3.1 Microtrace Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Security Ink

8.3.4 Security Ink Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 CTI

8.4.1 CTI Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Security Ink

8.4.4 Security Ink Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3451061-global-security-ink-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

