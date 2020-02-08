Global Secure Web Gateway Market Is Becoming More Wide Spread With Key Drivers

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Secure Web Gateway Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Snapshot

The Secure Web Gateway Market (Component – Solution (Social Media Control, Email Gateway, Data Loss Prevention, Content Inspection Management and Others, Service (Training and Education, Consulting Services and Professional Services; Industry Vertical- BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Defense, Education and Others; Deployment – Cloud and On-Premise; End User – Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025, report provides analysis of the secure web gateway market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the secure web gateway market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Competitive Landscape

Forcepoint, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Group Plc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., F5 Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major players operating within the secure web gateway market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market

By Component

Solution

– Social Media Control

– Email Gateway

– Data Loss Prevention

– Content Inspection Management

– Others

Services

– Training and Education

– Consulting Services

– Professional Services

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Retail

Government and Defense

Education

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

