Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market Outlook with Expected 3.51% CAGR 2019 – 2026 | Global Key players – ARCOS LLC,ARENCO, Cabinplant, Chungha Machinery Co.Ltd. Cretel nv, Curio Labs Ltd

Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for the healthy food is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market: In May 2018, Ossid announced the launch of their TS-72, the high model for a new generation of sealing/ lidding machine. It has vacuum skin pack capabilities. They are used to package beef, chicken, pork and seafood in trays, cups, and rounds.

In May 2018, Young’s Seafood announced the launch of the their three premium frozen fish products- Young’s Gastro Jumbo Beer Battered Argentinian Red Shrimp, Young’s Lightly Battered Chunky Cod Fillets and Young’s Lightly Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets. This will give the consumer premium and chunkier product.

Competitive Analysis:

Global seafood processing equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of seafood processing equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the seafood processing equipment market are ARCOS LLC, ARENCO, Cabinplant, Chungha Machinery Co., Ltd., Cretel nv, Curio Labs Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, IRL-Industrial Refrigeration, Kaj Olesen A/S, KM FISH MACHINERY A/S, Kroma, MARELEC Food Technologies, NOCK Maschinenbau GmbH, Pearce Processing Systems Inc., Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., PPUH Karpowicz, RYCO Equipment.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand for tasty and healthy food.

Rapid growth in the urbanization.

Market Restraint:

The demand for saving the water animal is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Slaughtering Equipment Gutting Equipment Scaling Equipment Filleting Equipment

By Type Crustaceans Fish Molluscs

By Product Frozen Seafood Smoked Seafood Canned Seafood Dried Seafood

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets Supermarkets Food Speciality Stores Convenient Stores

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Definition:

Any sea life that is considered as food by the humans is called seafood which includes fish, shellfish or seaweed. They are the primary sources of nutrient. They are also used to promote heart health, improve eyesight and also to boost the brain power. These days they are widely used in the biomedical, food and cosmetic industries.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

