Global Screw Caps Market Estimated to Grow at $1870.62 Million by 2026 | A report by Closure Systems International, Global Closure Systems, ALPLA, AptarGroup.Inc, Guala Closures S.p.A, Silgan Plastics, Crown Equipment Corporation and others

Screw cap which is also known as closure is a cap that screws onto threads on the top of a container like jar, bottle or tubes. They are designed such a way so that they can be easily opened by the consumers. They are usually made up of aluminum or metal and are widely used in industries like beverages, healthcare, food, cosmetics.

Market Analysis:

Global Screw Caps Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1308.37 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1870.62 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from end-user industries.

Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-screw-caps-market

Key Competitors:

Closure Systems International

Global Closure Systems

ALPLA

AptarGroup, Inc

Guala Closures S.p.A

Silgan Plastics

Crown Equipment Corporation

Zijiang Holding

BERICAP

Berry Global Inc

Tecnocap S.p.A.

Rexam

Reynolds

Federal Mfg. Co.

E-PAK Machinery, Inc.

Karmelle Liquid Filling & Capping Solutions Limited

S. Plastic Corp.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Krones AG

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Micronic announce the launch of their new Micronic Screw Cap Recapper CS100 for researchers which make sure that the screw cap is tightened securely and uniformly. They precise the torque value and ensures that the screw caps are tightened properly and eliminates the risk of overturning of the cap. It also enables the researcher to properly seal the sample tubes in any circumstances.

In September 2017, Coravin announce the launch of the new accessory Coravin Screw Cap that will be used to keep screw cap wines fresh for up to three months once the original seal has been removed. The main aim is to help the people to enjoy any wine, in any quantity at any time. These caps are available in standard and large sizes.

Download Detailed TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-screw-caps-market

Segmentation:

Type

Aluminium

Plastics

Others

Applications

Beverage

Wine and Spirits

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Other

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global screw caps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of screw caps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-screw-caps-market