Global Screen Protective Film Market 2019- Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

A Screen Protective Film is a layer of protective film to avoid scratches, wear, or contamination on the screen surface of an electronic product. Now Screen Protective Films are widely used for mobile phones, tablets. Especially after the emergence of intelligent mobile phone, Screen Protective Film has been widely used.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of brands vendors, OtterBox, ZAGG and 3M captured the top three revenue share spots in the Screen Protective Film market in 2016. OtterBox dominated with 10.341 percent revenue share, followed by ZAGG with 10.127 percent revenue share and 3M with 4.918 percent revenue share.

The prices of Screen Protective Film will continue to decline. Screen Protective Film’s business competition and the gradually falling prices of Screen Protective Film raw materials prompted the Screen Protective Film prices to continue to decline.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The worldwide market for Screen Protective Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 3800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Screen Protective Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OtterBox

ZAGG

3M

BELKIN

Tech Armor

MOSHI

XtremeGuard

Halo Screen Protector Film

PowerSupport

intelliARMOR

Crystal Armor

Spigen

Air-J

BodyGuardz

Simplism

NuShield

iCarez

Screen Cares

PanzerGlass

Momax

Nillkin

Amplim

Benks

DEFF

Zupool

Capdase

CROCFOL

Kindwei

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET

Tempered Glass

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Phones

Tablets

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Screen Protective Film product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Screen Protective Film, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Screen Protective Film in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Screen Protective Film competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Screen Protective Film breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Screen Protective Film market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Screen Protective Film sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Screen Protective Film Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Screen Protective Film Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Screen Protective Film by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Screen Protective Film by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Screen Protective Film by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Screen Protective Film by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Screen Protective Film by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Screen Protective Film Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Screen Protective Film Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Screen Protective Film Market Forecast (2019-2024)

