Global Screen-print Label Market 2019 Key Players: Emballator Tectubes, CTL Packaging, CCL Industries, Viva Healthcare Packaging

One of the most vibrant and fast-changing element of the packaging industry is the product label, that not only provide customer with product information, but also replicate the product manufacturer’s brand by acting as a differentiating factor in product packaging.

Screen-print technology can deliver high levels of sophistication regarding multi-process imaging, accurate, speedy automatic dispensing for premium prime labelling applications. Screen-print labels are also the preferred technology for flexible information print labels – for example, track-and-trace/barcoding, and in store price-weight applications, using thermal or uncoated paper stocks. The increasing purchasing power of average customers and upswing in the adoption of innovative labelling tools are factors that have led to the significant growth in demand for screen-print label market globally.

Screen-print Label Market – Market Segmentation:

The global screen-print label market can be segmented on the basis of material type, ink-system type, durability type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type screen-print label market can be segmented into paperboard, metal, plastic, glass. On the basis of ink-system type screen-print, label market can be segmented into conventional solvent-based, UV-based, water-based screen printing inks, glass-ceramic inks and others. Based on the durability of the screen-print label, the market can be segmented as a permanent screen-print label and temporary or removable screen-print label.

On the basis of end use screen-print label can be segmented into food & beverages, automotive industry, cosmetics and personal care, clothing industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. On the basis of region, screen-print label we have segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18053

Screen-print Label Market – Market Dynamics:

Screen-print label market is pegged to remain one of the most key forms of labelling. Growth in demand for screen-print label market is expected to be strong for several reasons. Screen printing allows for printing on substrates of any shape, thickness, and size and also for printing front and backside of a clear label to ensure that lettering shines through. Another important factor contributing towards the growth of screen-print label market is that the greater thickness of the ink can be applied to the substrate that allows for creation of effects such as braille, glitter, scratch offs and raised text , that is generally not possible with other printing techniques.