Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the Scrap Metal Recycling market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scrap Metals are able to be recycled, with steel being one of the most recycled materials in the world.[3] Ferrous metals contain an appreciable percentage of iron and the addition of carbon and other substances creates steel.

In 2018, the global Scrap Metal Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Scrap Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Scrap Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OmniSource Corp.

Metal Management Inc.

Tube City

Hugo Neu Corp.

Ferrous Processing and Trading Co. (FTP)

Schnitzer Steel Products

PSC Metals

David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ)

AMG Resources Corp.

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

Simsmetal America

Alter Scrap Processing

Joseph Behr and Sons Inc.

Camden Iron and Metal Inc.

Mervis Industries

Galamba Metals Group

American Iron and Metal

American Iron and Metal Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heavy Melting Steel

Old Car Bodies

Cast Iron

Pressing Steel

Manganese Steel

Rails

Market segment by Application, split into

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Scrap Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Scrap Metal Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Scrap Metal Recycling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

