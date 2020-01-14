Global School Administration Software Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global School Administration Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global School Administration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the School Administration Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Rediker Software
ThinkWave
PowerVista RollCall
Fedena
RenWeb
ParentLocker
FreshSchools
Gradelink
TS School
Gibbon
School Time
EduAdmin
Skool Master
Student Track
ClassMaster
MySchool
EazySchool
Ascend SMS
SchoolTool
eduWare Software
PraxiSchool
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Midsized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global School Administration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of School Administration Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global School Administration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 Web-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global School Administration Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Midsized Business
1.5.3 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 School Administration Software Market Size
2.2 School Administration Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 School Administration Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 School Administration Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Rediker Software
12.1.1 Rediker Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.1.4 Rediker Software Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Rediker Software Recent Development
12.2 ThinkWave
12.2.1 ThinkWave Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.2.4 ThinkWave Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ThinkWave Recent Development
12.3 PowerVista RollCall
12.3.1 PowerVista RollCall Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.3.4 PowerVista RollCall Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PowerVista RollCall Recent Development
12.4 Fedena
12.4.1 Fedena Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.4.4 Fedena Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fedena Recent Development
12.5 RenWeb
12.5.1 RenWeb Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.5.4 RenWeb Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 RenWeb Recent Development
12.6 ParentLocker
12.6.1 ParentLocker Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.6.4 ParentLocker Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ParentLocker Recent Development
12.7 FreshSchools
12.7.1 FreshSchools Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.7.4 FreshSchools Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 FreshSchools Recent Development
12.8 Gradelink
12.8.1 Gradelink Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.8.4 Gradelink Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Gradelink Recent Development
12.9 TS School
12.9.1 TS School Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.9.4 TS School Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TS School Recent Development
12.10 Gibbon
12.10.1 Gibbon Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 School Administration Software Introduction
12.10.4 Gibbon Revenue in School Administration Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Gibbon Recent Development
12.11 School Time
12.12 EduAdmin
12.13 Skool Master
12.14 Student Track
12.15 ClassMaster
12.16 MySchool
12.17 EazySchool
12.18 Ascend SMS
12.19 SchoolTool
12.20 eduWare Software
12.21 PraxiSchool
