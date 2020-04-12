Global SCADA Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global SCADA Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

SCADA used in industry including Power & Energy, Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Waste Control, Telecommunications, Transportation, Manufacturing Industry and Others. Report data showed that 33.82%, 16.80% of the SCADA market demand in Power & Energy and Oil & Gas Industry for India region in 2017.

There are three kinds of SCADA, which are including SCADA Hardware, SCADA Software and SCADA Services. SCADA Hardware and SCADA Services are important in the SCADA, with a 42.39% and 46.96% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SCADA industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of SCADA have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Iconics Inc. (US)

SCADA Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

SCADA Breakdown Data by Application

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

SCADA Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

SCADA Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

