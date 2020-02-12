Global Saw Palmetto Berries Market 2019 | In-depth Study, Industry Revenue, Top Manufacturers 2024

The Saw Palmetto Berries report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Saw Palmetto Berries during the projected period. The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Global Saw Palmetto Berries Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals

The saw palmetto is a short, scrubby palm that grows in the coastal plain of Florida and other southeastern states. Its fan-shaped leaves have sharp, saw-toothed edges that give the plant its name. Dense clumps of saw palmetto can form an impenetrable thicket. The abundant 2-cm-long berries are harvested from the wild in the fall and are dried by processor. Then the dried saw palmetto is used in the pharmaceutical industry and dietary supplement industry.

Since more and more saw palmetto has been used in the treatment of disturbances due to Benign Prostate Hypertrophy (BPH) including reduction of urinary frequency, increase of urinary flow, and decrease of nocturia, market participants are optimistic on the future market of the whole saw palmetto industry.

There is no doubt that USA is the largest producer of dried saw palmetto berries since fresh saw palmetto berries just have a few days’ expiration date. Companies from other countries are impossible to treat the fresh saw palmetto berries since fresh saw palmetto berries will go decayed on the way of transportation.

USA is also the largest consumer of saw palmetto berries with 3594 MT being consumed in the year of 2016. Europe is the follower with 40.87% consumption share in the same year.

Legal picking and authenticity are the key factors for saw palmetto berries. Presently, there are still many illegal pickers and the authenticity of saw palmetto berries cant be distinguished easily. The saw palmetto industry still needs regulations to promote the whole industry health development.

