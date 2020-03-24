Global Satellite Transponders Leasing Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Investment Overview, Size and Forecast by 2024

Satellite transponders are small chip size circuits that are integrated into satellites for the purpose of transmitting the uplink data/information to the downlink and vice-versa. The rising trend of advanced channel broadcasting has escalated the demand for satellite transponders across the globe. These transponders are provided on lease basis to various industry verticals that, whose operations are based upon the satellite transmission. Majority of these industries include, the media & broadcasting industry, telecom industry, research & development institutions, defense and military departments and government sectors. The banking businesses, retails and transportation industry also acquire certain shares in this market.

With the emergence of internet across the globe broadband connectivity has become a vital source of information for each and every individual on this planet. Thus the telecom industries are looking forward to lease more number of transponders in order to provide broadband facility to the most isolated places on this globe. Additionally the rising number of video broadcasting subscribers are also driving the satellite transponders leasing market. Several private and public media organizations a authorizing the long term agreement for extending their transponder lease period, because they high growth opportunity in the broadcasting market. Advancement in the channel quality and evolution of high definition channels and UHDTVs is anticipated to fuel the growth of satellite transponders market. Also rising demand for FSS and HTS are expected to generate new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segmentation by product type:

Ku-Band

Ka-Band

Others

Segmentation by application:

Government & Military

Telecom

Commercial

R&D

Navigation

Remote Sensing

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

SingTel Optus

MEASAT satellite systems

Asia Broadcast Satellite

Arabsat

APSTAR

ISRO

Embratel Star One

Telesat Holdings

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc

Thaicom Public Company Ltd

