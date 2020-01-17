Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Business Strategies with Future Projection by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) is designed to enhance the performance of standard global navigation satellite (GPS) system positioning. In addition to that, SBAS provides high accuracy, measures pseudo-ranges, and bolsters the aircraft safety. It supports vertically-guided instrument and air traffic handling.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future due to high demand for civil aviation in countries, such as India and Japan. The market in the North America region is second to the Asia-Pacific due to growing investments in airport infrastructure. Thus, the global satellite based augmentation system market is estimated to witness approximately 5.6% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

In 2018, the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Garmin International Inc. (U.S.)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Universal Avionics (U.S.)

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation (U.S.)

Copperchase Ltd. (U.K.)

Intelcan Techno systems (Canada)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SATCOM

Radar

Electric Optic/ Infrared

Market segment by Application, split into

GPS

Communication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

