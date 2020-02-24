Global Sardine Peptide Market: Revolutionary Opportunities, Size, Share, Business Statistics, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2028

“The Latest Research Report Sardine Peptide Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Fish peptides including sardine peptide are one of the key ingredients in the treatment of high blood pressure. Marine fish is one of the rich source of bioactive compounds such as peptides. Consumption of functional food containing peptides from food proteins are being used since long in controlling the high blood pressure, however, several studies have also demonstrated the effect of lowering blood pressure with supplementation of fish peptides particularly sardine peptide. Sardine peptide is derived by alkaline protease catalysis of the muscle of sardine fish, Sardinops sagax. Sardine peptide is a yellowish powder consisting of not less than 85% of peptides. Sardine peptide is the second most commonly documented ACE (angiotensin converting enzyme) inhibitor from fish proteins. Sardine peptide helps lowering the blood pressure by inhibiting the ACE, which converts the angiotensin I to angiotensin II, which is responsible for increasing the fluid volume and the degree of contraction of blood vessels. Sardine peptide lowers the blood pressure by inhibiting the formation of angiotensin II, thus relaxing the muscle of arterial walls and reduce the fluid volume. The global sardine peptide market is expected to witness significant market growth in the near future owing to its excellent functionality in treatment of high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is one of the growing concerns affecting a large population pool across the globe. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart diseases and strokes which is the leading cause of death in the U.S. As per data released by Center of Diseases Control and Prevention, 32% of the U.S. population suffers from high blood pressure currently making it a growing concern across the state. Treatment of high blood pressure with synthetic drugs may worsen the situation due to numerous side effects which brings to the fact that there is growing need for alternative natural treatment approach unclosing sardine peptide.

Sardine peptide is one of the most natural approach used in helping lowering blood pressure. Various manufacturers across the globe are trying to bring novel natural treatments based on sardine peptide in order to help treat the high blood pressure. Apart from lowering high blood pressure, sardine peptide is also incorporated as a health and nutritional supplement in various food products such as, milk, dairy products, breakfast cereals and several functional drinks. Functional foods and drinks are considered to provide several health benefits to an individual, hence, growing demand for functional food products is further expected to fuel the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future.

Global Sardine Peptide: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global sardine peptide market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages Food Products Breakfast Cereals Dairy Products Desserts Pasta Soups and Soup Mixes Others Beverages Juices Energy Drinks Flavored Drinks

Nutraceuticals Supplements

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global sardine peptide market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Pharmaceutical/Drug Stores Specialty Stores Others Online



Some of the key players operating in the global sardine peptide market are Senmi Ekisu Co., Ltd., Inter Techno Co., Ltd., ABLY, Inc., Morinaga & Co., Ltd., CBC (Europe) Srl, among others. Sardine peptide is popular product in japan, where it is approved to be used as ingredients in Food for Specified Health Uses for blood pressure regulation. However, the ingredient is gaining importance across other regions due to its tremendous health benefits. In future growing number of manufacturers will take the advantage of sardine peptide and bring new products in the market place thus contributing towards the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future.

Key Developments In Sardine Peptide Market

In 2010, the European Safety Authority (EFSA) announced the safety and confirmation of sardine peptide, Valtyron and mushroom extract intended to use in functional food and nutritional supplements. Valtyron is a natural extract derived from sardine muscle and is used in several health supplements, health drinks and beverages. Valtyron has received significant recognition as a novel food ingredient in Europe. Sardine peptide, valtyron is derived from 100% fresh sardine fish meat which is highly sustainable natural raw material in comparison to other available marine fish sources such as Bonito.

Opportunities for Sardine Peptide Market Participants

Fish peptides such as sardine peptide are increasingly becoming popular product across the countries such as Japan due to their capability to treat high blood pressure. Growing importance of naturally derived proteins in human nutrition has played a tremendous importance due to increasing consumers awareness with respect to understanding on association between diet and good health thus, creating demand for peptides derived from fish including demand for sardine peptide. Increasing manufacturer’s effort to bring natural peptides in the market place is one of the prime factors contributing towards the market growth of sardine peptide in the near future. Clinical studies demonstrating the efficacy of sardine peptide in treatment of cardiovascular diseases and its application across the other industrial segments such as in cosmetics are expected to shape the global sardine peptide market over the forecast period.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

